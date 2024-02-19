It seems Billie Eilish isn’t the biggest fan of TikTokers attending award ceremonies! While at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, the Happier Than Ever songwriter was heard talking about the amount of influencers she saw at the event.

What Did Billie Eilish Say About TikTokers at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards?

During the star-studded ceremony, Billie was filmed having a private conversation with singer Kylie Minogue. As the two were chatting, the “What Was I Made For” artist was allegedly heard whispering, “There’s so many TikTokers here.”

Attempting to cover her mouth as she was speaking, Billie continued to say “like no need.” Both singers seemingly nodded in agreement.

The conversation quickly went viral on TikTok, as users began to praise Billie for keeping it “so real,” one user pointed out. The video also made its way to X with another user writing, “Billie Eilish talking about the plague of Tik Tokers is hilarious.”

However, other viewers of the clip had differing opinions. One TikToker wrote, “That’s disappointing. I love her. I didn’t think she would talk about people like that …” While another shared, “If Billie was five years younger, she’d be one of them.”

Did Billie Eilish Win an Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards?

The 22-year-old was nominated for TV Performance of the Year due to her breakout role in the horror show Swarm. Billie won against fellow nominees Adjoa Andoh, Ayo Edebiri, Jon Hamm, Matt Bomer, Meryl Streep, Steven Yuen and Storm Reid.

While accepting the accolade, the pop star showed much appreciation for her fans. “This is fan-voted, and I want to say how grateful and lucky and privileged I am for that. Thank you so much.”

She also gave a special shoutout to the show creator adding, “I just want to say thank you to Donald Glover for being my life-long inspiration and making me the artist that I am today.”

Billie was also nominated for Pop Artist of the Year alongside Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Jung Kook, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae and Taylor Swift. However, the “Ocean Eyes” singer didn’t take home the award.

