With a net worth this high, Billie Eilish is definitely happier than ever! Following her rise to fame, the California native has released two albums, hit the road on more than one super successful world tour and had multiple TV and movie appearances. Keep reading for details about how Billie makes her money.

What Is Billie Eilish’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the “Ocean Eyes” songstress has racked up a net worth of an estimated $30 million.

What Has Billie Eilish Said About Making Money?

Billie revealed that she had recently learned about money while chatting with Vanity Fair for her January 2021 cover story.

“I don’t know what things cost because I’ve never been an adult before,” the “Therefore I Am” musician revealed at the time. “And, you know, I grew up with no money. … It’s a really weird position I’m in. I feel kind of stupid because I’m, like, I don’t know how much Froot Loops are. I tried to order one box of Froot Loops and I was like, Oh yeah, sure. It’s $35. I didn’t know that that’s expensive. I ordered 70 boxes [of the mini ones].”

The Grammy Award winner seemingly became famous overnight. However, her entire rise to stardom was documented in her The World’s a Little Blurry documentary for AppleTV+.

“It’s really about my life, me, in such a way that I was not expecting, and was pretty brutal to relive,” she told Vanity Fair of the film. “I was going through hell in certain parts of my life, and I had no idea anyone was seeing it. The fact that they have footage of it and you can see my emotions.”

How Does Billie Eilish Make Money?

The obvious answer is her music career! Billie released her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March 2019. Two years later, she released her Happier Than Ever record in July 2021. Following both album releases, the songwriter has taken her music on multiple world tours.

“My show is such an important part of me. My live show, to me, is one of the most important parts of me as an artist, and the idea that there are people that know me as an artist and don’t know me live, freaks me out,” Billie told Zane Lowe on Apple Music in September 2022. “But for me, my show and my just touring is … an extension of me as an artist.”

