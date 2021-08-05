Bring on the music! Billie Eilish is taking her Happier Than Ever album to the stage with Disney+.

Just before the California-based songstress dropped her second studio record on July 30, the streaming service announced that they would be teaming up with the “Bad Guy” singer for the Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles cinematic concert experience. Filmed at the Hollywood Bowl, the concert is set to feature every song off Billie’s album performed in order for the first time ever.

“Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor,” Billie gushed in a press release. “To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

Happier Than Ever comes more than two years after the singer’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was released in March 2019. When it came to releasing her second batch of songs, Billie called it “the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience I’ve ever had with my music” in an Instagram post.

“I love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to,” she continued in the social media post. “I feel like crying. I grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self-realization and self-reflection. I wish I could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life.”

Concluding her message to fans, the “Lost Cause” musician asked fans to “take care of this project,” noting that “it means the world to me.”

Before announcing this musical era, Billie kicked off her second album cycle with the single “My Future.”

“We wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine,” she said of the song upon its July 2020 release. “It’s a song that’s really, really personal and special to me. When we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at — hopeful, excited and a crazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth.”

After that song hit streaming services, the newly-blonde singer continued to release subsequent singles leading up to the album. “Therefore I Am,” for one, immediately became a fan favorite. “It was fun to record, especially, because, I feel like you can hear it. I feel that I sound very, like, I’m just f–king around. I’m just joking and s–t,” Billie said of the November 2020 release while chatting with Apple Music’s New Music Daily.

Fans will definitely get to hear these two songs and more when Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles premieres. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the concert film.

