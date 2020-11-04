Throughout her time in the spotlight, Billie Eilish has become known for speaking out against body-shamers. The songstress has made it a point to wear baggy clothing in order to combat critics who may have something to say about her looks.

When photos of the “Bad Guy” singer in a fitted tank top surfaced online, fans went wild after seeing her body for the first time. Although she has yet to speak about the images, fellow Hollywood star Kat Dennings came to Billie’s defense and told haters to “f–k right off” if they had something to say about the pictures.

“Any woman in the spotlight is already under a tremendous amount of pressure and the internet is gross and awful and I hate it,” Kat — who fans may know from Thor — said during a November interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know if it’s because she’s so young and it just feels so inappropriate for anyone to comment on any young person’s body. People forget themselves because the internet is this wall they can hide behind.”

Kat continued, “I felt personally affronted by [the comments] because she’s a beautiful young girl who is making unbelievable, earth-changing art.”

On multiple occasions, Billie has addressed the controversy surrounding her clothing and explained why she’s made the decision to wear baggy designer looks. Scroll through our gallery to relive all the times that the singer stood up against body-shamers.

