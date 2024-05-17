Her best one yet? Billie Eilish just released her highly anticipated third album Hit Me Hard and Soft — and we have a lot of thoughts and feelings. We broke down each track from the project, song lyrics and what she’s said about each one. Keep reading for a full album breakdown.

“I feel like this album is me,” Billie, 22, explained in an interview with Rolling Stone posted in April 2024. “It’s not a character. It feels like the When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? version of me. It feels like my youth and who I was as a kid.”

“In some ways, growing on [Hit Me Hard and Soft] meant revisiting a lot of things,” Billie’s brother, collaborator and producer Finneas explained of the project. “I feel like this album has some real ghosts in it, and I say that with love. There’s ideas on this album that are five years old, and there’s a past to it, which I really like. When Billie talks about the era of When We All Fall Asleep, it was this theatricality and this darkness. What’s the thing that no one is as good at as Billie is? This album was an exploration of what we do best.”

The Oscar winner also spoke about her single “Lunch” — which she teased during Coachella last month — and how it helped her accept her sexuality while writing it.

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” she told the outlet. “I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina. I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up.”

One interesting aspect of this album is the fact that the “bad guy” singer didn’t include any pre-release singles.

“Every single time an artist I love puts out a single without the context of the album, I’m just already prone to hating on it,” she told the outlet. “I really don’t like when things are out of context. This album is like a family: I don’t want one little kid to be in the middle of the room alone.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover a lyric breakdown to each song on Billie’s new album.

