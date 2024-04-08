Billie Eilish has finally announced news of her third album after months of teasing new music. Introducing: Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Keep reading for everything we know.

When Does Billie Eilish’s New Album Come Out

Hit Me Hard and Soft will be released on May 17, 2024, Billie announced the news via Instagram in April.

She wrote, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH🥹🥹🥹 so crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd 🫣 not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once :PPP finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. love you love you love you.”

The Oscar winner has been hinting at new music for weeks, confirming her new album had been mastered in February 2024.

Last year, the pop singer opened up about what had changed in the creative process while working on her third album.

“Everything is different about it,” she said of the music making process while appearing as a guest on Dua Lipa’s “At Your Service” podcast in August 2023. “I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way. And trying to be like, ‘It’s OK to do that. I’m OK. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still.’”

Her last album Happier Than Ever was released in July 2021, and she’s also had a few music drops since — including her Oscar-winning 2023 hit song “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie movie.

In April 2024, Billie added all of her Instagram followers onto her private IG stories to promote her new album, and also recently made her Instagram profile icon a bright blue color. Prior to that, fans reported that a number of billboards that seemingly linked to Billie have been spotted in major cities throughout the world.

While her name wasn’t featured in the images, several of her signatures, including her “blohsh” symbol, were spotted alongside possible lyrics: “Did I cross the line?” — “I try to live in black and white” and “She’s the headlights I’m the deer.”

