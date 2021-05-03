Baring it all! Billie Eilish has a tattoo, and fans finally know where it’s been hiding.

The “Bad Guy” songstress unveiled her giant ink design in May 2021, while posing in a nude bodysuit and trench coat for British Vogue. Although she’s yet to share a clear picture of what’s inked on her hip, the small glimpse was enough to send fans into a frenzy. Months prior to her stripping down for the sultry shoot, Billie revealed that she got her first tattoo during an October 2020 interview with Vanity Fair.

Since 2016, she’s teamed up with the publication to do the same interview one year apart to see how much has changed. After three years of saying no, Billie finally answered yes to the question of whether or not she has tattoos. “I did get a tattoo,” the California native admitted in the video, which was released in November 2020. “But you won’t ever see it.”

During a previous installment of the interview, when the topic of tattoos came up, Billie said, “The only tattoos I want to get are the ones that barely anyone can see.”

From the sound of it, Billie changed her mind, because her leg tat made major headlines in May 2021!

“I love these pictures, and I loved doing this shoot,” she wrote on Instagram alongside images from the British Vogue shoot. “Do whatever you want whenever you want. F–k everything else.”

Throughout the magazine article, Billie shares that although it was her idea to do the photo shoot, it was “literally” something she’s never done before. “Y’know, besides when I’m alone and s–t,” she added. As for the reasoning behind sharing her body, something that’s been a point of conversation since her claim to fame in 2016, Billie told the publication it’s because “I can do whatever I want.”

“It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery,” she added. “If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f–k it — if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

As fans step into the new world of Billie, one where she takes body confidence to the next level, the question arises of whether or not the “Therefore I Am” musician has more plans to unveil any other surprise tattoos. Only time will tell it seems. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of the singer’s ink designs.

