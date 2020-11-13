The queen is back! Billie Eilish is gearing up to release her second album over a year after her award-winning record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? dropped in March 2019.

The songstress teased her upcoming collection of songs while chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music to celebrate the release of her latest track “Therefore I Am.”

“I feel good. I’m very, very happy with where I’m at in making music,” the “Bad Guy” singer gushed. “I love ‘Therefore I Am,’ I love ‘My Future.’ I can’t f–king wait for people to hear this album that we’re working on. It’s like, oh my God.”

Billie also explained how the ongoing coronavirus quarantine inspired her new songs.

“That’s what we’ve been talking about for months, about how this year has sucked for a lot of people, and as much as I wished that I had been able to have the year I was planning on having and tour and blah, blah, blah, we would never have made this album. I mean, we would have made something, but it would have been completely different,” she explained. “It’s not like we’re making songs about quarantine, we’re just in a different mindset than we would be otherwise. And that’s just how everything is. It’s the butterfly effect. It’s like if you hadn’t done this three years ago, maybe you wouldn’t be doing this three years later. It’s just the way that it is. At the same time, this is the most time off I’ve ever had in my life, first of all. And especially since this all started like five years ago.”

