She’s leaving little to the imagination! Billie Eilish traded in her baggy clothes for a fitted tank top during an outing in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 11.

Almost unrecognizable, except for her iconic green hair, the “Bad Guy” songstress, 18, showed off her body in public while wearing a nude tank top with matching shorts. She also donned Gucci socks and brown slides while holding her phone in her hand and walking with her hands in her pockets.

The snaps of Billie’s fitted outfit come months after she explained to fans why she prefers wearing oversize clothing.

“I have never felt desired. My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody,” the singer told GQ in a June interview. “So, I dress the way I dress as I don’t like to think of you guys — I mean anyone, everyone — judging [my body], or the size of it. But that doesn’t mean that I won’t wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before.”

She also attempted to put an end to body-shaming once and for all during her Where Do We Go World Tour in March. During a video interlude that played during her concert, Billie stripped down, took off her clothes and addressed body-shamers.

“That tour video was about all that. It is me saying: look, there is a body underneath these clothes and you don’t get to see it. Isn’t that a shame?” she also told GQ. “But my body is mine and yours is yours. Our own bodies are kind of the only real things which are truly ours. I get to see it and get to show it when I want to.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all the photos of Billie showcasing her body.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.