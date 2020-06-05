What Billie Eilish wears has certainly become a topic of conversation over the last few months. Now, the singer has gotten real about why she likes to wear oversized clothing, and the reason is pretty shocking.

“I have never felt desired. My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody,” she explained in a new interview with GQ. “So I dress the way I dress as I don’t like to think of you guys — I mean anyone, everyone — judging [my body], or the size of it. But that doesn’t mean that I won’t wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before.”

In the past, any time the 18-year-old has showed off her body, the internet has quickly gone into a frenzy — but she doesn’t mind.

“Suddenly my boobs are trending on Twitter. Which is fine — that s**t looks good,” she continued. “Sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created, because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman.”

For those who missed it, when the “Bad Guy” songstress’ Where Do We Go World Tour kicked off back in March, fans were left seriously shook when a video interlude that was played during her concerts showed the singer stripping down and taking off her clothes in an attempt to put an end to bodyshaming once and for all.

“That tour video was about all that. It is me saying: look, there is a body underneath these clothes and you don’t get to see it. Isn’t that a shame?” Billie added. “But my body is mine and yours is yours. Our own bodies are kind of the only real things which are truly ours. I get to see it and get to show it when I want to.”

