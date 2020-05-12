Singer Billie Eilish and her parents have been granted a temporary restraining order against an obsessed fan who came to her Los Angeles house seven times over the course of a week starting on May 4, according to TMZ. A judge ordered the man to stay 200 yards away from Billie, Patrick O’Connell and Maggie Baird, and he must stop contacting them immediately before their next court hearing, which is scheduled for Monday, June 1.

According to court documents obtained by the publication, Billie claimed that the fan he rang the doorbell and asked, “I think I might have the wrong house, but does Billie Eilish live here?” After her father turned him away, the 18-year-old alleged that he returned later the same night and exhibited “erratic behavior.”

“While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused,” she alleged in the documents.

The “Bad Guy” songstress also claimed that he didn’t take necessary coronavirus precautions and wore a mask only two of the times that he showed up at the house. TMZ also reported that the trespasser had been taken into police custody twice this week, but he was released both times. The publication also said that Billie claimed the perpetrator was sent back to his home in New York, but she is concerned that he will return to her home. She has asked for a restraining order for her and her parents.

As fans know, Billie’s incident with an obsessed fan came just one week after Ariana Grande and her mom, Joan Grande were also granted a restraining order against an obsessed superfan who allegedly trespassed on her property in March, as confirmed by E! News. The five-year restraining order is set to expire in May 2025, and requires the individual to stay at least 100 yards away from the pop star, her family, her homes and vehicles.

According to court documents obtained by the publication, Joan claimed that police “discovered notes in [the man’s] backpack expressing a desire and threat to murder my daughter, Ariana Grande-Butera.”

She added, “I am fearful for my safety and for my daughter’s safety,” and said that she suffered from “emotional distress” and was afraid that he would come to her home in the future.

