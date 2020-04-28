As it turns out, Selena Gomez is a massive Billie Eilish fan. That’s right, during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the superstar discussed the “At Home” playlist she curated for fans on the music streaming service, and explained why she included the 18-year-old’s meaningful tune, “Everything I Wanted.” The Wizards of Waverly Place alum even admitted that she broke down in tears the first time she listened to the track.

“I just sobbed because I’ve been doing this for so long and it’s like, d**n, that’s so true,” she explained. “There’s so many moments where I was just like, ‘Oh, it doesn’t matter who you are.’ There’s moments in my life that’s like ‘is this it?’ She deserved every single thing that she got and has. She’s an amazing, amazing artist.”

For those who don’t know, the heartfelt song is about Billie’s past mental health issues. When talking with The New York Times Magazine in March 2020 about “Everything I Wanted,” the Grammy winner explained, “I admitted something that I was… It wasn’t a physical thing I was admitting. I don’t know how to put it without actually saying it, and I don’t want to actually say it. But it was me admitting to something that was very serious about my depression. A very serious step that I was admitting that I was planning on taking.”

Both Selena and Billie have been super open about their struggles with depression throughout their time in the spotlight. In January 2020, the “Bad Guy” songstress revealed that there was a point during her whirlwind rise to fame in 2018 when she had serious thoughts about killing herself.

“I don’t want to be dark, but I genuinely didn’t think I would make it to 17,” she admitted during The Gayle King Grammy Special. “I didn’t ever think I would be happy again, ever.”

A few months earlier, in September 2019, the former Disney Channel starlet opened up about her mental health issues during a visit to a hospital in Boston.

“Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally, and I wasn’t able to stay all kept up and together. I wasn’t able to keep a smile or to keep thinks looking normal. And it felt like all of my pain and anxiety washed over me all at once, and it was one of the scariest moments of my life,” Selena said. “I sought support, and the doctors were able to give me a clear diagnosis. The moment I received that information I actually felt equal parts of terrified and relieved — terrified, obviously, because the veil was lifted, but relieved I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years from depression and anxiety. I’ve never had full answers, awareness or anything about this condition. So I began to face it head on.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.