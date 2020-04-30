Now that wearing face masks has become a part of every day life, due to the current coronavirus pandemic, many stars have started to create their own for fans to buy. Most recently, a music merch company named Bravado teamed up with some of the world’s biggest artists like Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, 5 Seconds of Summer, The Weeknd and more for their “We’ve Got You Covered” campaign.

All proceeds from the masks, which are being sold for $15, will go directly to various charities — like including MusiCares and Help Musicians — that support those in the music industry during the current world health crisis.

“I’m humbled and grateful to work with artists and partners who are passionate and driven to deliver a program that supports those that need it most during this unprecedented time,” Bravado CEO Mat Vlasic said in a statement. “This initiative will continue to grow and evolve thanks to the hard work from everyone here at Bravado and UMG along with our artists across the globe.”

For those who missed it, over 3,240,000 people have contracted the coronavirus since it started to spread, resulting in more than 229,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time.

Aside from musicians, other stars, like Logan Paul, also released their own face masks. For those who missed it, the YouTuber started giving away face masks to fans, but received backlash after he charged money for shipping.

“After a year of rebranding, we’ve pivoted production and made FREE Maverick Coronavirus Prevention Masks,” the YouTuber shared on Twitter on April 10. “We’re also donating $1,000 to 10 people who order as we know everyone is struggling to make ends meet.”

