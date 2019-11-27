It’s pretty rare that we see Ariana Grande without her infamous high ponytail. We mean, the singer is pretty much always rocking the look — and we love it! But it turns out, that’s not what the “God Is A Woman” songstress’ real hair looks like at all. Ariana has admitted numerous times over the years that most of her long, straight hair is actually extensions! So what does her actual hair look like, you ask? Well, the former Victorious actress revealed back in February 2019 that she actually has short curly tresses!

“If I’m honest, this is still exactly what I look like without lashes and my pony,” she wrote on Twitter alongside an adorable throwback photo. “I was 5 here.”

if i’m honest ….. this is still exactly what i look like without lashes and my pony ….. anyone who knows me knows me knows ….. like …. i’m twenty five. i was five here. the only difference now is that hand now says bbq grill finger. pic.twitter.com/rkAbXla1YF — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 10, 2019

OMG. Who knew? We went ahead and did some investigating, and it turns out, the 26-year-old has actually showed off her natural locks a bunch of times over the years! We rounded up all the photos, and you’re seriously not going to believe how different her real hair looks.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover what Ariana’s natural hair looks like and prepare to be shook.

