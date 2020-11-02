It’s finally here! Ariana Grande dropped her sixth studio album, Positions on Friday, October 30 — her first record since Thank U, Next was released over a year ago, in February 2019.

The former Nickelodeon star first announced her new era of music via Twitter on October 14, surprising her 77.7 million followers by telling them that an album would be coming before the end of the month. Now it’s finally here, and it’s safe to say this collection of 14 songs has everything fans never knew they needed. Full of love songs seemingly dedicated to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, the songstress gives fans a total timeline of their relationship from the moment she first saw him to when she knew they were going to last. After months of speculation, the pair went Instagram official in June, now he’s become her music muse!

There are also a few mentions of the past with apparent references to her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson. Ariana first started dating the Saturday Night Live star in May 2018. After a few weeks together, they announced they were engaged. Their whirlwind romance lasted only five months, and the couple officially broke off their engagement in October 2018. The former Nickelodeon star included a tribute to her late boyfriend, Mac Miller, who died from a drug overdose in September 2018. Ariana even spills some major tea on the more intimate parts of her life, appearing to sing about her sex life in some of the more risqué tracks.

So, grab some headphones and follow along as J-14 breaks down every song on Positions. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the hidden messages in Ariana’s latest album.

