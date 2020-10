Mark your calendars, because the 2020 American Music Awards are coming to TV on November 22!

Although additional production details for the annual show have been kept under wraps thus far, ABC shared in a statement that “the broadcast will bring fans together with surprising musical performances and celebrate the artists who make it happen.” Dua Lipa teamed up with Good Morning America on October 26 to share more details about the highly anticipated show and reveal some nominations live on air. Both The Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch nabbed the most nominations with eight each. Taylor Swift is also up for some more awards, and actually has the ability to break her own record for most AMA wins of all time if she takes home another statue this year.

Who else is up for awards this year? Well, so many major stars like BTS, Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers and more are set to (safely) take Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater stage this year. As of now, the American Music Awards’ COVID-19 protocols have not been revealed just yet, but some details about what music lovers can expect at the show have been released.

Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of the 2020 American Music Awards, including host and nominees.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.