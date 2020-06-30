Mark your calendars, people, because the MTV VMAs are still happening this year! Yep, on Monday, June 29, the network announced that the annual awards show will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, August 30.

“We’re elated to bring the 2020 ‘VMAs’ back to NYC, the cultural mecca of the world where music and entertainment are woven into the DNA,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement.

A press release announcing the event explained that the show has plans to “bring together music fans worldwide and pay homage to the strength, spirit and incredible resilience of NYC and its beloved residents” and will “feature epic performances from various iconic locations.”

In order to follow safety precautions amid the current coronavirus pandemic, the awards show will include “extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, the virtualization of components where possible and limited capacity or no audience.”

According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during a press conference announcing the VMAs, “The event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience.”

Previously, an MTV spokesperson told Variety in May that they were “exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30.”

“The health of everyone involved is our number one priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music’s biggest night to audiences everywhere,” the spokesperson also told the publication at the time.

For those who missed it, since March, the World Health Organization has reported that over 10,400,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 510,000 deaths. Medical professionals called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts and festivals were canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People were asked to avoid public spaces, stay indoors and quarantine themselves.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.