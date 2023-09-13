The MTV Video Music Awards were definitely a night to remember. On Tuesday, September 12, celebrities flocked to the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ for the annual event, which was totally star-studded.

During the show, there were tons of epic performances and some major awards given out. Taylor Swift, for her part, swept the awards show taking home nine wins throughout the night.

“I love making pop music, I love making pop music videos, I also love making country,” the singer told the crowd while taking home one of her many Moon Person statues on Tuesday. “I love slinking around different genres, and the only reason I’m allowed to do that is because you, the fans, gave me the opportunity to do this.”

She continued, “One big adventure, and it’s all so much to challenge myself to make music that’s different than what I made last, and I just love you for it. But I really love making pop music, so thank you so, so, so much.”

Olivia Rodrigo also appeared at the event, performing some of her GUTS tracks early in the show. However, her performance — which included “Vampire” and “Get Him Back! — confused some people as it appeared to have an intentional stage malfunction. At one point, set pieces started falling down and Olivia appeared to be escorted off stage. She soon returned to pick up the performance with a group of backup singers to finish out the high-energy performance.

The performance of “Get Him Back!” came hours after Olivia dropped a surprise music video for the song. Her performance included several look-a-likes, which was a nod to the new visual. Olivia was nominated for six awards at the event, and took home a Moon Person for the Best Editing category.

We can’t talk about the VMAs without discussing the two biggest awards of the night. Sean “Diddy” Combs was presented with the Global Icon Award and performed live for the first time since 2005. Shakira was awarded the iconic Video Vanguard Award. She also took the stage to perform.

Scroll through our gallery for a complete 2023 VMAs recap.

