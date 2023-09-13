Missing out on all the fun! Some stars nominated for awards at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards skipped out on the show. The annual event took place on Tuesday, September 12, at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. While the VMAs were totally star-studded (as always) some notable names were noticeably absent from the crowd.

Harry Styles, for one, just finished his long Love on Tour run. While he was nominated for an award in the Best Visual Effects category, the singer was absent from the show. In fact, the VMAs came days after he was photographed in London going for a swim in the Hampstead Duck Ponds on Saturday, September 9. Seems like he didn’t want to actually make the trip across the pond.

Miley Cyrus was also missing from the event, despite her six nominations. However, the former Disney Channel star has been candid lately about life in the public eye — especially in terms of touring.

“What people don’t really understand about touring — is the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life,” she explained in a TikTok video shared in August 2023. “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest. There’s a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour. And once that switch is on, it’s hard to turn it off. I think when you’re training your ego, every single night to be active — that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.”

Miley added, “Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection and without my humanity [and] my connection I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”

Her most recent album, Endless Summer Vacation, was released in March. Months later, Miley dropped her meaningful track “Used to be Young” in August. She’s been keeping a pretty low profile since then.

