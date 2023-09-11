OK, Harry Styles, we see you! The singer looked amazing while showing off his toned abs during a rare shirtless outing in the U.K. on Saturday, September 9.

Harry opted for green swim trunks while swimming at the Hampstead Duck Ponds. His tattoos were on full display as he walked down the dock and eventually dove into the water. While fans have often ogled over the former One Direction member’s abs before — thanks to behind-the-scenes photos from his Love on Tour — these photos were a whole other level. Even during his break from touring, he’s making sure to stay fit.

Harry’s Pilates instructor, Gaby Noble, previously told Elite Daily how the “Watermelon Sugar” singer gets his workouts in at her U.K.-based studio, Exhale Pilates London. The duo opt for “private one-on-one sessions” when its time for a workout and they focus on “his core, keep[ing] his spine strong and healthy, posture on point, and anything to release tight hamstrings and muscles throughout the body,” he shared during the March 2023 interview.

The trainer explained that there are “many exercises that Harry covers” during their sessions. However, he enjoys “the Wunda Chair and foot corrector, which releases tightness in the feet so you can walk away from sessions feeling like you’re floating.” Gaby also explained why Pilates is important for Harry.

“It is incredibly complimentary to all forms of other training, which is so important especially for Harry who works out hard and has a very busy and physical workload,” she added.

Harry, for his part, has also spoken about his love for Pilates.

“I’ve got very tight hamstrings — trying to get those open,” he shared during his Vogue cover story in 2020, noting that he’s also a big fan of meditation.

“It has changed my life, but it’s so subtle. It’s helped me just be more present. I feel like I’m able to enjoy the things that are happening right in front of me, even if it’s food or it’s coffee or it’s being with a friend — or a swim in a really cold pond!” he shared in the same interview. “Meditation just brings a stillness that has been really beneficial, I think, for my mental health.”

Click through our gallery to see the shirtless photos of Harry.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.