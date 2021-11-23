He’s an open book. Harry Styles has opened up about his mental health throughout his time in the spotlight.

In fact, the actor even thanked his therapist on stage at a November 2021 Love on Tour show. While taking the stage in Los Angeles, the former One Direction member thanked all the important people in his life that came to see him perform, one being his therapist.

“There are some people in this room tonight who have helped me more than I could ever express to them, and you all know who you are,” Harry shared, per Us Weekly. “I just want to say thank you. Because you changed my life, and I’m so happy. This is 100 percent my favorite thing to do, and I appreciate you being here tonight so much.”

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer then joked, “In potentially the most L.A. thing that has ever come out of my mouth. My therapist is here. So thank you to her.”

While the crowd cheered loudly upon Harry’s admission, he asked his therapist point blank: “Now do you understand?”

Harry quickly became a household name after One Direction’s fame started on The X Factor in 2010. Over the years, he’s become a major heartthrob touring the world and nabbing tons of acting roles. While he does like to keep his personal life out of the public eye, the “Sign of the Times” crooner has gotten candid about making the decision to seek out a therapist.

While speaking with The Guardian in December 2019, Harry explained that when he first got famous, he never thought about how that kind of fame could impact him in the long run.

“I was a kid, all I knew was: I didn’t have to go to school anymore. I thought it was f–king great,” he shared. “Maybe it’s something I’ll have to deal with a bit later. When I wake up in my 40s and think, ‘Arrrggh.’”

When the topic of therapy came up, the England native revealed that he doesn’t speak to someone “every week,” rather “whenever I feel I need it.”

“For a really long time I didn’t try therapy, because I wanted to be the guy who could say, ‘I don’t need it,'” he explained. “Now, I realize I was only getting in my own way. It helps.”

Scroll through our gallery to read Harry’s most candid quotes about his mental health over the years.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

