Live from New York … it’s your favorite celebrities on Saturday Night Live! Over the years, tons of Young Hollywood stars have taken over the iconic stage at 30 Rock in the Big Apple to make their biggest fans laugh on Saturday night.

Some stars — like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles — have done double duty, which consists of hosting and performing on the show, while others stuck to just sketches. No matter what they did, these young stars have made a serious impact on the sketch comedy series. Fans will never forget Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson‘s rap from December 2020, especially since the song is still trending on TikTok.

Before Harry took the stage to host, he had already appeared on SNL three times alongside his One Direction bandmates and once as a solo performer. Then, in November 2019, he put his acting skills to the test as one of the most memorable guest hosts.

“That’s one of my favorites of all time,” SNL cast member Aidy Bryant said during a May 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, referring to a sketch where Harry played her dog. “And Harry was so, I mean, we were like, ‘Get on the floor and sniff garbage.’ And like, ‘Eat fake ham.’ And he was down for all of it. He was the best. It was a living dream and I will never let go of it.”

The actress also gushed over her experience with the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner while on Late Night with Seth Meyers in January 2020.

“He got right on damn board,” Airy shared. “He was so game. And right away when he got to set, we were like, ‘You need to get on all fours, and I’m gonna dangle this garbage in your mouth.’ And he was, like, totally down.”

The Shrill star added: “And then truly, the next scene we were like, ‘Put your head in the garbage can. Pretend to be a dog smelling garbage and put it in your mouth.’ And he was like, ‘OK!’ He was really, really great.”

As for Taylor, she hosted the show in November 2009 before returning four other times as a musical guest. During her November 2021 appearance, the “All Too Well” songstress even appeared in a sketch alongside cast member Pete.

Justin Bieber, Taylor Lautner, Zac Efron and more are among the list of Young Hollywood stars who’ve hosted the show over the years! Scroll through our gallery to see them all.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.