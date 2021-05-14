She’s a superstar! Olivia Rodrigo stepped out in New York City on Thursday, May 13, just ahead of her latest single’s release and her Saturday, May 15, Saturday Night Live performance.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, 18, wore a green and black mini dress paired with knee-high black boots and a black leather jacket. She sported a white face mask as she interacted with fans. Olivia’s first appearance in NYC comes days after announcing that she would be performing a new song, titled “Good 4 U,” on SNL. The track hit streaming services on Friday, May 14, so fans could learn all the words before the actress took the stage.

Just like the rest of her songs so far, “Good 4 U” is still a breakup anthem albeit different from the ones Olivia released in the past. Taking more of a pop punk tone, this track is one fans can rock out to while getting over their ex. It also proves that the brunette beauty can, in fact, write a good breakup song for any genre.

“At first I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to be pigeonholed,’” Olivia told Billboard in an interview released on Thursday, May 13. “I’m a songwriter who writes from a place of authenticity and truth. And truthfully, love and happiness and everything weren’t feelings that I was feeling at the time. And what’s the point of putting out a record if it isn’t something that you feel is important to say to people?”

Her first performance of the single — which will be included on her debut album Sour, set to be released on Friday, May 21 — will be on the iconic SNL stage.

“I’ve literally never been so excited in my whole life,” Olivia wrote on Instagram after it was announced that she would be performing two songs on the NBC sketch comedy series. Her singing gig comes months after the show parodied her debut single “Drivers License” in February with a skit that included her “biggest celebrity crush” Pete Davidson.

“I was absolutely floored,” Olivia told Radio.com in March 2 about the song’s four-minute SNL appearance. “I was screaming. I think being made fun of and parodied on SNL is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal … Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a ‘Driver’s License’ sketch where they played the entirety of ‘Driver’s License.’”

Now, she’ll be performing it on the same stage! Scroll through our gallery to see all the pictures of Olivia in NYC.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.