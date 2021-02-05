Following the success of her single “Drivers License,” actress-turned-musician Olivia Rodrigo may have an album in the works!

“I thought I was going to be like, ‘I’m never going to write anything as good as ‘Drivers License.’ Nobody’s going to like it.’ But seeing everyone’s responses to the song had made me more aware of why my songwriting is special and what it is about my songwriting that resonates with people,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star told Nylon in February 2021. “I actually feel a lot more confident in my writing abilities since ‘Drivers License’ came out.”

With a newfound confidence in songwriting, Olivia also told the magazine that she’s been “spending every day in my room writing songs and doing homework.” Since it seems like the talented teen already has a book of lyrics waiting to be released, it’s only natural that fans want to know if she has an EP or album in the works.

Although nothing official has been announced just yet, Olivia has spilled some tea about what’s next when it comes to her music career. Scroll through our gallery for what we know so far about the songstress’ possible debut album!

