Following the release of his single “Lie, Lie, Lie” on Thursday, January 14, Joshua Bassett revealed to his millions of Instagram followers that he was in the hospital after undergoing surgery.

“Not the first place I assumed I’d be on my ‘Lie Lie Lie’ release day … the ER! (Before you ask, no it’s not COVID),” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star wrote alongside a video of himself in a hospital bed. “After an unknown, uncomfortable feeling turned into, times 10, the worst pain of my life, I figured I’d just try to sleep. After multiple, very very ugly days and nights, I had no choice today but be taken to the hospital.”

The 20-year-old continued, “I’d like to say thank you! For all the support on the song! I’ve been doing what I can today to stay involved. Had my first surgery tonight! Gonna rest at the hospital and the doctors will see what they see in the morn! Much love to all!”

It’s unclear exactly what he was hospitalized for, but Joshua added that his doctors have been the “sweetest” and “most professional people,” noting that they made him feel “very safe.”

News of his hospitalization comes just one week after the actor found himself involved in apparent drama with HSMTMTS costar Olivia Rodrigo and rumored girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter. On January 8, Olivia dropped her song “Drivers License,” which detailed a heartbreaking split the singer-songwriter experienced in the past. Fans started to theorize it was about Joshua and Sabrina after breaking down clues from the lyrics, particularly one line that reads, “And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about.” Listeners noted that an earlier version of the song, which Olivia teased on Instagram in 2020, she had “brunette girl” in the lyrics.

Neither Sabrina nor Joshua ever publicly responded to the love triangle speculation, but a week after the “Drivers License” was released, the Stuck in the Middle alum dropped his song “Lie, Lie, Lie.” At first, fans wondered if it was set to be a response to Olivia’s single, but Joshua explained in an Instagram Stories post that the track was written after he found out a “friend” was “lying about me behind my back for a long time.”

“It always sucks to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them,” the singer wrote in his social media post. “It happens to all of us, and I think all you can do is seek out people that build you up rather than tear you down.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.