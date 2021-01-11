After High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiered on Disney+ in November 2019, fans immediately fell in love with Joshua Bassett (who plays Ricky in the fan-favorite show). Prior to his Disney+ debut, the actor had a brief stint on the Disney Channel show Stuck in the Middle, but it wasn’t until fans heard his singing voice that they became smitten with the talented actor.

As Joshua’s fame grew, fans started to become interested in his love life, which led to romance rumors between him and his costar, Olivia Rodrigo. Although the pair never confirmed their rumored relationship, there were many times when they cozied up together during interviews and when Joshua admitted he improvised the “I love you” scene between their HSMTMTS characters, viewers were convinced they were more than friends.

“It is the most powerful feeling in the world when you don’t even have to think, and it just comes through you. It was really a magical moment,” he told the Los Angeles Times about that particular moment on set with Olivia. “Every single time, I would change it to something else that was specific to her and I, and getting her reaction out of it was the best thing in the world.”

It’s unclear exactly when Olivia and Joshua parted ways, but the actor has been spotted with Sabrina Carpenter since July 2020. Naturally, fans were confused about what went on between the three until January 2021 when Olivia appeared to tell the entire story in her song “Drivers License.” She dropped a few hints that listeners have speculated is about her rumored past with Joshua.

Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of Joshua’s current and past relationships.

