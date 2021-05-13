Disney+ star Joshua Bassett addressed his sexuality in a powerful social media post after appearing to come out in a now-viral interview from May 2021.

While discussing his admiration for Harry Styles, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star called the former One Direction member “hot.”

“What I admire about Harry Styles is that he is a very classy man, and he’s also very well-rounded and he kind of does it all, acting, singing, fashion,” the actor said, in the clip. “I think he’s a just a nice guy and he doesn’t say too much, but when he talks it matters … He’s just cool, like, he’s cool! Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also he’s hot, you know. He’s very charming too. Lots of things. I guess this also my coming out video, I guess.”

Days later, the Disney Channel alum shared a video of himself singing across all of his social media platforms. “My entire life, people have told me my sexuality. People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance,” his caption read. Joshua also added rainbow heart emojis.

Prior to his coming out, Joshua made headlines for his past rumored romance with HSMTMTS costar Olivia Rodrigo. The duo never confirmed their relationship, but they gushed over each other in multiple interviews and the actress released the song “Drivers License,” which fans have speculated is about Joshua.

He’s also been romantically linked to Sabrina Carpenter. They first sparked relationship rumors in July 2020. Then, for Halloween that same year, the actors wore matching costumes and made a few TikTok videos together. Both Joshua and Sabrina have kept details of their love lives under wraps, so it’s unclear what really went down between them. After Joshua came out, the Girl Meets World alum did show her support via social media by commenting a heart on his Instagram post.

The “Lie Lie Lie” singer’s HSMTMTS costars also shared words of support. Matt Cornett, for one, commented, “So much love for you my dude,” and Larry Saperstein shared a series of red heart emojis. Mark St. Cyr wrote, “Love ya dude.” The show’s creator, Tim Federle, also commented, writing, “Love” alongside a heart emoji. Fans also shared their support for the young star.

