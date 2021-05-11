After appearing to come out, Joshua Bassett is offering more insight on his sexuality.

“My entire life, people have told me my sexuality. People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star shared via Instagram on Tuesday, May 11, along with a video of him singing. “Toxicity, hatred and negativity say less about the subject, but say far more about those who spew it. It’s 2021. we are the generation of love & growth, it’s time we start acting like it. Whether you love me, hate me or damn me to hell, I love you all the same. Love who you love shamelessly. It’s OK to still be figuring out who you are. Life’s too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love.”

The actor’s social media post came one day after he penned a lengthy letter on “toxic masculinity” in a separate Instagram message on Monday, May 10. “What on the surface might seem like a minor oversight, I believe is much, much deeper issue. I, like most men, was taught NOT to cry growing up. I was forced to suppress my ‘sensitive side.’ But here’s the thing, suppressing your emotions as a child will crush your spirit and bury your heart alive,” Joshua wrote. “I’m still practicing allowing myself to feel. (All anyone wants is to feel love, peace and acceptance anyway). Boys, please take the time to evaluate your emotional health.”

He shared his thoughts hours after appearing to come out in a now-viral interview while talking about his feelings about Harry Styles.

“What I admire about Harry Styles is that he is a very classy man, and he’s also very well-rounded and he kind of does it all, acting, singing, fashion,” the “Lie Lie Lie” singer said. “I think he’s a just a nice guy and he doesn’t say too much, but when he talks it matters … He’s just cool, like, he’s cool! Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also he’s hot, you know. He’s very charming too. Lots of things. I guess this also my coming out video, I guess.”

The Disney+ star has received widespread support from fans following his Instagram posts as they gear up to watch him star as Ricky in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, which premieres on Disney+ on Friday, May 14.

“You get to experience all the characters’ lives and get a little bit of a snippet in each person,” he told Entertainment Tonight in March about the upcoming episodes. “That’s actually really exciting to me about the second season, is just how much more we get to see into each character’s personal lives and how they intertwine. It’s really cool.”

