What has the cast and crew said about season 2?

So what exactly will go down next season? Well, the cast and crew have already shared a ton of details on what we can expect.

“You know, the first season, we weren’t really sure what the show was. We had no idea what we’re doing, we’re all kind of figuring it out as we go. We filmed different versions. In the first episode, they had us do things a couple different ways because they weren’t even sure how they were going to edit it together, or how it was going to look. We were still figuring out the pacing and the tone and all of that. While we did have fun, and it was very exciting, it was a lot of learning in the first season,” Joshua explained during a recent interview. “Having the first season under your belt, knowing that it’s mostly well received, being able to go back and do a season two, in the groove, knowing what the show is, and even just the writers being able to know the show. Now, the writers’ room is filled with people who are mega fans of the show which is just so awesome. So we’re able to take things to another level because we’re all in the groove. It’s just so exciting, and I think people are really going to love it.”

Tim also spilled some tea on Season 2 of the show.

“Exploring Miss Jenn’s romantic situation is a great headline for one of the things I’m approaching with this character in season two,” he revealed. “We announced that Seb is stepping up as a series regular, so he’ll be in every episode. I’m looking big picture at how we expand the show, so that definitely includes the idea of new characters. Exactly where they’ll land or who they’ll be is still in clay phase. But yeah, generally speaking in second seasons of shows, there are new faces and people to meet, so hopefully we’ll get some of that in our show too.”

The showrunner also promised that Nini and Ricky’s fate will be revealed in the first episode!

“That is such a good question that I can’t wait for viewers of episode 2×01 to discover,” he said when asked what would happen to the couple. “At the very moment she has forgiven Ricky for falling apart on her all those months ago and accepted him back in her life and he’s finally able to say the word ‘love,’ she’s also given this extraordinary opportunity. The first thing she’s thinking is, ‘What am I going to do now?’ which is the very question I hope the audience leaves wondering too.”

As for Ashlyn and Big Red, Tim explained, “One of the things I’m excited about exploring with those two actors, but really with all our actors, is really expanding the show to be the ensemble dramedy-comedy that I think it was always meant to be. I’m trying to portray young love as healthily as possible, but with all of the sloppiness and sadness that goes with it.”