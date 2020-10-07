Ever since it first hit Disney+ in November 2019, fans have been obsessed with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Now, the High School Musical spinoff show is gearing up to premiere its second season!
But before season 2 officially drops on the streaming service, the entire cast is reuniting for High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special on December 11. After the 45-minute holiday-themed episode, fans will also get a sneak peek at the highly-anticipated upcoming episodes, according to a statement released by Disney.
Get ready for some major holiday cheer from your favorite East High Wildcats because the stars will sing “renditions of holiday classics, popular hits and a medley of Hanukkah favorites.” They’ll also share their own stories of holidays past and tease some New Year’s resolutions for 2021!
“The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones,” Tim Federle, executive producer and director of the special, said in a statement. “The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers.”
Aside from their upcoming holiday special, the cast — which includes Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie and more — have shared a lot of details about season 2. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series takes place 15 years after the original series and follows a whole new group of East High students as they put on their high school musicals.
What show will the stars be performing throughout season 2? Well, J-14 went ahead and broke it all down for you. Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything we know so far about High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2.
