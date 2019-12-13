Get ready to see a very familiar face in the latest episode of Disney+‘s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Yep, that’s right, one of the original cast members from the first High School Musical film is about to make an appearance.

Known for her “pop, lock, jam and break” skills, actress KayCee Stroh — otherwise known as Martha Cox — will make a cameo in the new episode that will hit the streaming service on Friday, December 13. Titled, “What Team?” this installment will follow the high school students as they put rehearsals on hold after Miss Jenn is placed on temporary leave. The cast and crew will team up to support and defend the fan-favorite drama teacher.

According to ET, KayCee is set to play “a fictionalized version of herself in a pivotal scene.” She will enter East High’s iconic cafeteria near the end of a new, original song, “Truth, Justice and Songs in Our Key.”

When asked to come back for the High School Musical series, the actress had no hesitations about saying yes.

“I was approached in early April to make a special cameo appearance on the new series,” she told ET exclusively. “It’s a delicate thing revisiting something that fans consider ‘a classic’ and ‘untouchable,’ but after reading through the script, I knew that this was finally the right concept that the die-hard Wildcat fans might be more open to. I had chills and wrote my manager immediately.”

The 35-year-old also admitted that walking back into the high school was super emotional.

“When I walked back into East High, I was overcome with emotions. So many of my formative years were spent working there in those halls, my big break came over there on that cafeteria table, lots of blood sweat and tears (literally) on that stage!” she said. “I actually had to pause and take a moment to collect myself.”

What did she have to say about the new cast? Nothing but amazing thing, of course!

“The new cast bring a whole new love and light to the series but the overall message remains the same,” she explained. “Although we are all so different, we can still love and appreciate each other. ‘We’re all in this together,’ right?!”

