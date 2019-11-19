Calling all High School Musical fans — Vanessa Hudgens just got real about a possible fourth movie. That’s right, Gabriella Montez herself not only dished on bringing back the iconic film, but she also opened up about her relationship with the HSM cast and the new Disney+ series too!

“They’re already making a [new] High School Musical and I think their spin on it is so smart,” the 30-year-old gushed about High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. “I love what they’re doing.”

When asked if fans could expect the cast to return for a new movie, unfortunately, Vanessa said that there’s nothing in the works and the cast likes to think of the film series as a special moment in time.

“That was a moment in time that was really special,” she explained. “I’ll always be grateful for it, but let’s let it be that moment in time.”

This came just after the actress broke the internet on November 10 after she posted a video to Instagram singing arguably the film’s most famous song, “Breaking Free.”

“Um. Here’s a really bad, aggressive, and totally sober version of Breaking Free,” she captioned the video. “Yep. That happened lol it hurts my ears but also makes me laugh lol. The ‘ooo yeah.’ Dear lord lol.”

What about the OG cast? Are they still close?

“I saw Ashley [Tisdale] literally last night,” she revealed. The pair might have been rivals in the Disney Channel film, but as fans know, that’s not the case in real life. From Coachella to weddings and everything in between, the two are always hanging out together. This past weekend, on November 16, Vanessa and Ashley even reunited with a group of BFFs to celebrate Friendsgiving.

No matter if there’s a fourth movie or not, Vanessa is total proof that once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.

