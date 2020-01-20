This may be hard to believe, but it’s been 14 years since High School Musical came out! Yep, the Disney Channel Original Movie aired on January 20, 2006, and it seriously feels like yesterday that fans were watching Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Zac Efron, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Gabriel and Monique Coleman dance and sing on their TV screens.

For those who forgot, there were three flicks in the franchise. The second one aired back in August 2007 and the final installment hit theaters in October 2008. It was truly one of the most epic trilogies of all time, and it will forever be a huge part of everyone’s childhoods!

But are the cast members of High School Musical still friends, you ask? Well, the stars have all gone on to accomplished a lot over the years — from starring in new movies to getting married and starting families of their own. But get this — despite their super busy lives, the HSM cast has all managed to stay pretty close! Yep, they’ve actually hung out a lot over the years, and every time they do it brings on a major wave of nostalgia.

J-14 decided to round up all the times they’ve reunited since the last movie premiered, so get ready for all the feels. Grab some tissues, and scroll through our gallery to check out all the times the HSM stars have gotten together over the last 10 years.

