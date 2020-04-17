On Thursday, April 16, ABC transported viewers into the magical world of Disney with their “Disney’s Family Singalong” concert! For those who missed it, the network teamed up with a bunch of stars like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly, Josh Gad, Auli’i Cravalho, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Thomas Rhett, Jordan Fisher and more huge names. They came together for a star-studded event to entertain families all around American amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

Each celeb got the chance to sing their favorite Disney tune from the comfort of their own homes, and TBH, it was totally epic. But that’s not all! To end the hour-long special, the original High School Musical cast teamed up for the reunion of a lifetime and, along with past and present Disney Channel stars, performed their iconic throwback song “We’re All In This Together.”

Missed out on all the fun? No worries, J-14‘s got you covered! We broke down all the best moments from last night’s television event. Scroll through our gallery to check out every stars’ “Disney Family Singalong” performance.

