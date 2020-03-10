This may be hard to believe, but Malachi Barton is turning 13 years old on Tuesday, March 10. It was only a year and a half ago that the actor was first introduced as Beast Diaz during Disney Channel’s original series, Stuck in the Middle.

For those who forgot, the show tells the story of Harley who often came up with clever and creative ways to stand out as the middle child in her family of seven kid. Other than Joshua, the series also starred Joshua Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Isaak Presley, Ronni Hawk, Ariana Greenblatt, Kayla Maisonet and Nicolas Bechtel.

What has the cast been up to since the show aired its final episode in 2018? Well, J-14 did some investigating and turns out they’ve all stayed in the spotlight, went on to have super successful acting careers and have grown up so much!

Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of Stuck In The Middle is up to now.

