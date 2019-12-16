This may be hard to believe, but Lance Lim is turning 19 years old on Monday, December 16. The actor was 16 when he was first introduced to viewers as Zack on the Nickelodeon original series School Of Rock back in 2016.

For those who forgot, the show — based off the 2003 movie of the same name — follows a group of students who start a rock band with their substitute teacher Dewey Finn. Other than Lance, the series also starred Breanna Yde, Ricardo Hurtado, Jade Pettyjohn, Aidan Miner, Tony Cavalero and Jama Williamson.

What has the cast been up to since the show aired its final episode in 2018? Well, J-14 did some investigating and turns out they’ve all stayed in the spotlight, went on to have super successful acting careers and have grown up so much!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the cast of School Of Rock is up to now.

