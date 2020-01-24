This may be hard to believe, but Mischa Barton turned 34 years old on Friday, January 24. The actor was 17 years old when she first graced our television screens as Marissa Cooper in the fan-favorite series The O.C., which means it’s been 17 years since the series premiered.

For those who forgot, the show follows a troubled teenager who finds himself living with a wealthy family in Newport Beach after being thrown out of his home in Chino, California. Other than Mischa, the show starred Ben McKenzie, Rachel Bilson, Adam Brody, Peter Gallagher, Tate Donovan and Chris Carmack.

What has the cast been up to since the show aired its final episode in 2007? Well, J-14 did some investigating and it turns out some have stayed in the spotlight while others went on to get married and start families of their own! Scroll through our gallery to find out what the cast of The O.C. is up to now.

