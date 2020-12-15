It’s been more than 17 years since The O.C. first premiered on TV. Starring Rachel Bilson, Mischa Barton, Ben McKenzie, Adam Brody, Peter Gallagher, Tate Donovan and Chris Carmack, the show was seriously iconic and still lives up to the hype with it’s early 2000s fashion that’s slowing coming back into style! For those who forgot, the show followed the story of a troubled teenager named who finds himself living with a wealthy family in Newport Beach, California after he moves out of his house.

Before they were famous, some of your favorite stars like Bella Thorne, Lucy Hale, Shailene Woodley, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Tiffany Thorton, Kat Graham, Paul Wesley and more got their start as guest stars in various episode of the fan-favorite show. Thinking of binge-watching The O.C.? Well, you may see some familiar faces along the way! Scroll through our gallery to check out all the celebs you never knew started in the classic 2000s series.

