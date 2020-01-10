Brad Sousa

Tana and Brad made things Instagram official back in December of 2018, and after that, they started posting a ton of PDA-filled snaps together. But in April of 2019, Tana revealed that they had split after he she caught him sending another girl some flirty DMs.

“A lot of crazy s**t happened at Coachella, and during it all I wound up finding out a lot of really f**ked up stuff,” Tana revealed in a YouTube video. “I woke up the next day expecting to have, like, a private breakup, and I get online to a bunch of screenshots of girls saying and showing a lot of stuff — some of it fake, some of it not — going really viral about Brad.”

And in a video of his own, Brad confirmed the allegations.

“What happened in her video is true,” he said. “There was a little bit of over-exaggeration to some of it, but what she was going through and what I have done, I mean, I don’t blame her for speaking her mind and her truth and her heart.”

Brad claimed that he never physically cheated on her, but he did admit to sending inappropriate messages to other girls.

“I did Snapchat a few girls from back home and they did send me nudes and I replied,” he continued. “I was drunk, stupid, didn’t realize what was going on. Regardless, I’m an idiot and every single day I wish I could just take back what I did because I really regret answering these stupid, pointless people that gave me absolutely zero percent of what Tana did.”

Tana later opened up about the relationship again in a video called, “The Truth About Everything.”

“[After me and Hunter split], I went right into a relationship with Brad, who, to be honest, was a f**king idiot. I’m an idiot for dating a person who I knew was not good for me, wouldn’t understand me and would eventually just use me and hurt me. I definitely dated Brad to try to fall out of love with Hunter,” she explained. “Towards the end of my relationship with Brad, I was begging God everyday for a way out cause I just knew it wasn’t going to work. S**t got really, really dark and bad and heavy with things related to drugs and death and s**t. He did something to me at Coachella right before we broke up that I’ve never talked about. Eventually I will. And then because he did this thing to me that was so f**ked up, I ended up finding out that he had been cheating on me so much.”

The YouTuber explained that the second she and Brad broke up, she started dating Jake.

“I was initially upset but I was so excited that I now could pursue Jake — which is dark. When your boyfriend is doing terrible s**t to you and cheats on you, and you’ve piled up all this pain, I should have spent the next year being single and finding myself,” she continued. “Brad and I broke up over weekend two of Coachella, and the second he went home, he was already trying to manipulate everyone into thinking it was my fault, which was insane to me because I was the best girlfriend I’ve ever been to anyone to him. Everything he did was so dark and irreversible that I was almost thankful I was out. So I texted Jake. The second I got back to Los Angeles I was going to his house.”