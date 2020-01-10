Fans were pretty shook when the news hit the web that Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul were married. We mean, they’re two of the biggest YouTubers out there, so naturally, the internet quickly went crazy over their relationship.
For those who missed it, news first hit the web that the two stars were an item in April of 2019, and since then, they’ve been pretty much flaunting their love everywhere — constantly gushing over each other on social media, showing off their PDA, appearing in each other’s YouTube videos and even selling #Jana merch! And on Tana’s 21st birthday, Jake proposed to the social media star! They tied the knot on July 28, 2019, and it was truly a magical day.
But on January 2, 2020, the couple announced that they were officially taking a break.
“OK, I don’t really know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post and this is weird as f**k… I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives,” Tana wrote on Instagram. “I’ll never know what the future holds and iI will always love Jake and everything we did. I’m grateful to know throughout this I’ve made a best friend for life and found someone to do life with when no one understood me. Here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since I get half of everything! No need for crazy speculations — this is coming from a place of nothing but love. I love you, Jakey, thank you for this past year.”
But who did Tana date before Jake? Has she been linked to anyone since then? J-14 went ahead and did some investigating, and the blonde beauty has actually been linked to a ton of other stars over the years. See for yourself! Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Tana has ever dated and what went down between them.
