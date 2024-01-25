Brooke Schofield is really that girl! The social media star is best known for being the cohost of the “Cancelled With Tana Mongeau” podcast, and now the iconic duo are set to go on their second nationwide tour which kicks off in February. Keep reading to learn more about Brooke.

Who Is Brooke Schofield?

Brooke, 27, originally moved to Los Angeles in 2019 from Arizona, with dreams of becoming an actress. However, after nabbing roles in movies Leave Him in the Dust and Hook, Line, Sinker, she struggled to book more auditions and started working at a restaurant for three years.

Brooke and famous YouTuber Tana Mongeau, have been best friends for quite a long time, as the actress has appeared in several of her YouTube videos over the years. In July 2021, the girls launched the successful “Cancelled” podcast.

Is Brooke Schofield Single?

Brooke has opened up about dating comedian Matt Rife in early 2023, which she revealed during a “Cancelled” episode in December that same year. In the viral episode, Brooke alleged that Matt was talking to “20 women” while they were together.

She’s since opened up about being single for most of her life during an interview with Bustle in January 2024.

“I love being single, but I have 27 years of single experience. I don’t need any more,” the podcast host revealed. “I have less tolerance now for a casual relationship. In the past, I’ve been hesitant to say something in those situations because I don’t want things to end. This year, hopefully, I’ll be better about just speaking up and being willing to walk away if [a serious relationship is] not what they’re into.”

Brooke also gave her opinion on dating apps — which can be pretty tricky, especially as an influencer.

“I love the concept of being able to do the research before having any interaction with somebody at all. The problem with meeting somebody at a bar is I don’t know anything about them,” she said. “I don’t have anything about [my job] on my profile, but by the time I get to a first date with somebody, they would’ve had my Instagram, where they could maybe figure it out.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.