Ever since Mackenzie Ziegler and Isaak Presley revealed that they were dating in August, the world has been pretty obsessed with their relationship. ICYMI, the Disney Channel star posted an adorable snap with the 15-year-old dancer on August 27, 2019. And when fans started to speculate that they were more than friends, Isaak took to the comment section on Instagram to give everyone the confirmation that they needed.

“Congrats! You look really happy,” one fan wrote, to which he replied, “She does that.”

AWWW. “The cutest couple evaaa,” another fan added.

“Hehehe,” he answered back. Kenzie also commented with a bunch of hearts, to which the 17-year-old Stuck in the Middle actor replied, “Bb,” with a heart emoji.

But what have the two stars been up to since then? J-14 went ahead and made a complete guide to their love story, and boy, is it adorable. Scroll through our gallery to uncover Kenzie and Isaak’s entire relationship timeline.

