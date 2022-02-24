Finding love! Kenzie Ziegler has experienced some public romances following her Dance Moms days.

The former reality star went public with boyfriend Tacoda Dubbs in August 2020. At the time, Kenzie shared a photo of herself and the TikTok star cuddled up while at the beach. Since then, they’ve shared tons of PDA-filled photos online.

“The way I met my boyfriend actually, I slid into his DMs. It was very funny,” Kenzie shared during a December 2021 interview with E! News. “I think I just said ‘hey.’ I think it was a very casual slide in the DM. I’m not the kind of person to slide into the DMs. … We were just talking about, like, ‘What are you doing for Thanksgiving?'”

Prior to her relationship with Tacoda, the “Donuts” songstress dated Stuck in the Middle alum Isaak Presley from August 2019 until calling it quits in May 2020.

“He didn’t do anything, I didn’t do anything, we’re just both not [in a] good mental state right now,” Kenzie told fans in an Instagram Live addressing their breakup. “We just decided to be friends right now. It’s super hard because I love him a lot. I hope it’ll get better and that we’re both going to be OK but we can’t be together right now.”

In his own video, the Disney Channel alum explained their breakup, telling viewers “sometimes timing doesn’t work out.” He added: “I have nothing but love for Kenz and everything she’s done. I have not one negative thing to say. I don’t want you guys to think that.”

In fact, when Kenzie and Tacoda went public, Isaak shared his support, proving there was no bad blood between the exes. “Actually adorable, I wish them the best,” he wrote at the time.

Although Kenzie is in a public romance, the singer hasn’t really spoken publicly of her beau. However, she did reveal the best dating advice given to her by her older sister, Maddie Ziegler.

“You’ve definitely helped me realize, in relationships, that I can’t let guys walk all over me,” Kenzie told her sibling during an interview with Elite Daily in May 2021. “Now I don’t do that at all, but you saw it firsthand, and you were so angry about it, and I totally shut you out. I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ Then I really thought about it, and I was like, she’s right. Every time you’ve been right.”

