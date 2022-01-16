She’s all grown up and experiencing relationships in the public eye! Maddie Ziegler‘s dating history is full of long-term lovers.

Currently, the Dance Moms alum is in a relationship with musician Eddie Benjamin.

“It was so random. I was a fan of him on Instagram, and we started talking,” Maddie told Harper’s Bazaar Singapore in September 2021, noting that the first time they met “he got on a flight back to Australia that very night.”

The dancer explained that they “were friends for over a year” before taking things to the next level.

“I was just so drawn to Maddie as a person,” Eddie told the publication. “She’s so warm and loving and artistic. There are certain people in this world who are just a little more colorful than others, and she’s definitely one of them.”

During the beginning days of their relationship, the duo decided to keep things off social media. Ultimately, Maddie and Eddie went public with their romance in March 2020.

“I had a public relationship for two years, and I am never, ever going to make any relationship public as much as I did,” the West Side Story actress told Marie Claire in September 2019. “I learned my lesson. On Instagram, people have assumed certain people that I am dating, but I’m just like, give it a rest.”

The relationship Maddie appeared to be referring to was with former boyfriend Jack Kelly. The couple started dating in 2017 and gave fans a look into their long-distance relationship via social media. In July 2018, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two had stopped posting photos together and started to speculate that Maddie and Jack had split. Neither of them ever publicly commented on the breakup.

When it came to moving on, Maddie told Harper’s Bazaar Singapore that she wrote down a list of: “This is what I deserve.” The actress went on to say that Eddie checks all her boxes. While Maddie is used to notoriety, one thing the “Speechless” singer has been working on adjusting to in this relationship is life in the public eye.

“It’s pretty intense … it takes some time to get used to! Walking out on the streets with Maddie and getting paparazzied for the first time was definitely a shock,” the Australia native explained. “I came from a beach, so that shift was like, ‘Whoa, OK! What’s going on?’”

