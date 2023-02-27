Wait … Did Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin break up? The Dance Moms alum and Australian singer have been dating since 2019 and have since earned their spot as one of the cutest Gen Z couples in Hollywood. However, the pair have since come under split rumors in 2023. Keep reading to uncover the status of their relationship.

Did Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin Break Up?

Maddie and Eddie have broken up after over three years together, a source told People on February 24, 2023.

Reps for Maddie and Eddie did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin Relationship Timeline

Maddie spoke about how the pair realized their feelings for each other evolved from friendship to romance in an interview with Cosmopolitan in June 2022.

“We were sitting on a couch together late at night. We’d been best friends for a while and both broken up with other people … a little bit of time had passed. We were just talking and he was like, ‘Yeah, me and you just have so much love for each other, it gets confusing.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, it totally does.’ And then we both just looked at each other and I was like, ‘Oh,’” Maddie revealed.

She continued, “I remember covering my face with a pillow for 20 minutes. I couldn’t look at him. I was like, ‘This is so embarrassing because we literally just admitted that we love each other!’ But we’re kids. Me and Eddie are still kids. We’re figuring it out and we’re just letting it happen.”

Eddie is an Australian singer-songwriter who opened up for Justin Bieber during his 2022 tour. “I’m just his biggest fan,” Maddie told Entertainment Tonight. “I can’t wait for people to hear his music because it’s just absolutely insane.”

“I feel very excited every day that I get to date him,” she added. “We have such a good time together and we were best friends for a really long time before we dated. It’s like I’m just hanging out with my best friend every day. It’s really fun. It’s honestly the best. I love it.”

