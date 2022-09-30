From friends to lovers! Maddie Ziegler and boyfriend Eddie Benjamin‘s love story is one for the books. The pair originally met in 2018, became best friends until they stirred up dating rumors after being spotted holding hands in December 2019! Keep reading to uncover their relationship timeline.

Maddie spoke about how the pair realized their feelings for each other evolved from friendship to romance in an interview with Cosmopolitan in June 2022.

“We were sitting on a couch together late at night. We’d been best friends for a while and both broken up with other people … a little bit of time had passed. We were just talking and he was like, ‘Yeah, me and you just have so much love for each other, it gets confusing.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, it totally does.’ And then we both just looked at each other and I was like, ‘Oh,’” Maddie revealed.

She continued, “I remember covering my face with a pillow for 20 minutes. I couldn’t look at him. I was like, ‘This is so embarrassing because we literally just admitted that we love each other!’ But we’re kids. Me and Eddie are still kids. We’re figuring it out and we’re just letting it happen.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the West Side Story actress called the couple’s romance “the best.” She explained, “I feel very excited every day that I get to date him. We have such a good time together and we were best friends for a really long time before we dated. It’s like I’m just hanging out with my best friend every day. It’s really fun. It’s honestly the best. I love it.”

“I always was like, ‘Oh, I’ll never date someone that’s in the industry,’ just because it’s intense, but we inspire each other,” said the dancer and actress. “He definitely inspires me every day, and he says that about me, which I’m like, ‘Hopefully.'”

Eddie is an Australian singer-songwriter who just finished up opening for Justin Bieber during his 2022 tour! “I’m just his biggest fan,” Maddie added. “I can’t wait for people to hear his music because it’s just absolutely insane.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Maddie and Eddie’s complete relationship timeline.

