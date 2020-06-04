Since their claim to fame in Dance Moms back in the day, fans have been seriously obsessed with Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler. Aside from their amazing dance skills, both girls have dipped their toes into acting and singing as well, and TBH, we totally love them for it! Other than their careers, their millions have followers have often found themselves interested in the girls’ personal lives and wondering whether or not Maddie and Mackenzie are single. Well, guys, we broke it all down for you!
Thoughtout their time in the spotlight the sisters have been pretty open about their dating lives, often posting PDA-filled pics with their significant others on social media. But what about now, are the girls single? Who have they dated in the past? Get ready, because all your questions will be answered! Scroll through our gallery to uncover a complete breakdown of Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler’s love life.
Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.