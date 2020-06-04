Isaak Presley

Mackenzie and Isaak Presley first started dating in August 2019. Throughout their time together, the pair was seriously adorable. Not only did they post so many sweet pics together, but both stars constantly uploaded videos with each other to YouTube. In March 2020, they both took to social media and denied cheating rumors with Kenzie telling fans, “I’m with him everyday!” But a few months later, in May 2020, the songstress revealed they had split during an Instagram Live.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of comments asking if Isaak and I are together, just because right now we are not together,” she shared. “I had to act like we were OK because I didn’t want you guys to hate on him or anything. He didn’t do anything, I didn’t do anything, we’re just both not at a good mental state right now. We just decided to be friends right now. It’s super hard because I love him a lot. I hope it’ll get better and that we’re both going to be OK but we can’t be together right now.”

Isaak also addressed the breakup in a video of his own, and he also addressed allegations that he had cheated on Kenzie.

“I have nothing but love for Kenz and everything she’s done. I have not one negative thing to say. I don’t want you guys to think that. Sometimes when people break up, it doesn’t really have to do with they had bad blood, it’s just sometimes timing doesn’t work out, or you know, it’s just something that’s not really in the control of both sides,” he said. “Despite allegations, I did not cheat on Kenz. You guys aren’t in our personal lives, so what you guys see is only a certain layer of reality. It’s just something that you’re seeing, but you don’t know the full story behind it. I haven’t ever addressed the situation because it’s beneath me, and the only people that mattered to know the truth was Kenz and I, it’s our relationship.”