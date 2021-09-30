Before she was known as an actress, internet star or even a makeup mogul, Maddie Ziegler was just one of the young competition dancers on Dance Moms.

“We got pulled out of school every day to go to dance and film a TV show, so that was not normal at all,” the dancer told Elite Daily in May 2021 about growing up on TV. “And then once we started traveling, people started recognizing us. I remember we were in an ice cream store and someone called our names, and we were so freaked out. Like, how did these people know us? And then we realized, ‘Oh, there’s a lot of attention around our show.’”

As original cast members on the show, Maddie — along with her younger sister, Kenzie Ziegler — first appeared on the reality series in 2011. Once she grabbed the attention of songstress Sia, the performer became a household name. In 2014, Maddie became close with the musician and danced in all of her music videos, starting with “Chandelier.”

“I’ve learned a lot from her,” Maddie told People in December 2019 about her close bond with Sia. “She’s definitely helped me feel comfortable in my own skin. I always had a fear my teeth were too big, and I wanted to fix them. But she told me not to. She said, ‘It’s what makes you you.’ She always reminds me to stay true to myself.”

As she started to become more famous — thanks to her recurring appearances in music videos and on various awards show stages — Maddie stayed on Dance Moms for a few more years, eventually saying goodbye to the series in 2016.

“It’s not a normal experience to grow up at such a young age in the public eye. It’s a lot of pressure. It can be scary. It is a hard thing to cope with,” she shared during an interview with Independent in February 2021. “I would not change a thing about it because it’s gotten me to where I am now.”

Over the years, Maddie has gone from a competitive dancer and become an actress, among other things. Most notably, she starred alongside Jenna Ortega in the 2021 movie The Fallout.

“I don’t think it was very hard for us to have the bond we did on screen because we’re both homebodies. We don’t branch out that much,” Maddie told POPSUGAR in March 2021 about her friendship with the fellow child star. “I’m really happy that we reached out to one another and got to know each other because we ended up just having a lot in common and I was like, ‘Oh, she’s an incredible person.’”

With a few movie roles under her belt and much more to come from the star, she’ll definitely be in Hollywood for a while. Scroll through our gallery to see Maddie’s complete transformation over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.