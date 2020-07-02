During a recent interview with the Zach Sang Show, “Chandelier” singer Sia opened up about her longtime relationship with Maddie Ziegler, and explained how she often feels “like a bodyguard” for the young star.

“As soon as I met Maddie, I felt extreme desire to protect her and I think that it was part of my own healing,” the 44-year-old explained. “I felt just extreme compulsion to protect her and yet the irony is that I didn’t want to be famous and I threw this child into the spotlight and she would say to me, ‘Don’t be silly — I was already famous and I wanted to be famous.'”

She continued, “So, I thought how’s a good way I can keep her safe is just keep making projects for her and therefore most of the time we’re working together.”

As part of her protective instincts, the songstress said she often offers “insight” to “try and help guide” the Dance Moms alum. While talking about this, Sia recalled a specific moment when she kept Maddie from boarding a plane with Harvey Weinstein. For those who missed it, the former Hollywood producer was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison back in March after being found guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree.

“I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on,” Sia remembered. “When he invited her, I told [Maddie’s mom] Melissa [Gisoni], I just said, ‘Please don’t, do not do that, do not do that, do not do that.'”

As fans know, this interview came just after the “Cheap Thrills” singer revealed that she’s a grandma!

“My youngest son just had two babies. I’m a f**king grandma! I know, right,” she dished during an interview on Zane Lowe‘s Apple Music podcast. “I’m just immediately horrified.”

Back in May, Sia told fans that she adopted two sons who were “aging out of the foster care system.”

“I actually adopted two sons last year,” she said at the time. “They were both 18.”

