Maddie Ziegler Apologizes For Past Racially Insensitive Videos: 'I'm Honestly Ashamed'

After videos of her making “racially insensitive” remarks resurfaced on Twitter, Maddie Ziegler apologized for her actions in a social media statement.

“There are a few videos some of you have seen from when I was about [nine] years old where I thought it was funny to mock people and accents,” the Dance Moms alum, wrote on Tuesday, August 4. “I’m honestly ashamed and I’m truly sorry for my actions. The decisions I made then are absolutely not the decisions I would make today.”

She went on to acknowledge that what she thought had been “silly humor” was actually “ignorant and racially insensitive.”

“We have all made mistakes in our lives and as we grow up, we educate ourselves and learn to be better people,” Maddie added. “Growing up in the public eye has its challenges and also comes with the responsibility to set a good example, which I failed to do in these videos. I hope you will forgive me and also hope you realize I have, in fact, grown up and would never act this way now.”

She concluded by asking followers to “be kind to each other” and not “attack” each other on social media.

As fans know, Maddie’s apology came a month after her sister, Mackenzie Ziegler, was accused of using a racial slur online. At the time, the 16-year-old apologized for her past behavior and denied allegations that she was racist.

“I am sorry for my actions in the past. I really am. I am sorry if I offended anyone. That was not my intention. I am NOT racist. I do not stand with racism. I’m sorry if you all misunderstood me. I’m trying my best. I love you all so very much and I hope you can understand. And I FULLY TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR MY ACTIONS,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.