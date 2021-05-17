Get ready to LOL with Johnny and Lauren Orlando! The sibling duo caught up with J-14 exclusively to play a game of impressions and pretended to be a few of their famous friends, including Kenzie Ziegler and Hayden Summerall. While one of the internet stars impersonated a fellow influencer, the other tried to guess who they were pretending to be. Johnny and Orlando couldn’t stop laughing the entire time!

Johnny also teamed up with SunnyD for a pretty major TikTok campaign. Make this summer your sweetest summer yet by creating a TikTok showing Johnny how you plan to celebrate Summer 2021, and be sure to use the hashtags #SUNNYandSweet​ and #contest.

Be sure to watch the video above and stream Johnny’s new single “I Don’t,” out now.

