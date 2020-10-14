He’s back and better than ever! Johnny Orlando announced his brand new era of music on October 13, and fans are freaking out! The Canadian crooner, 17, is set to release his second EP later this month. Titled It’s Never Really Over, this collection of tunes is a follow-up to Johnny debut EP Teenage Fever from March 2019.

“The new era starts now. My sophomore EP, It’s Never Really Over, is coming!” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been waiting so long to share these songs with you guys.”

So, when’s the EP coming and what can fans expect to hear? According to the singer himself, a total reflection of his life up to this point!

“As I’ve gotten older, I realized that if there’s one constant, it’s that things change and it’s never really over,” he said in the EP’s trailer before teasing a song from the upcoming record.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Johnny Orlando’s new era, It’s Never Really Over.

